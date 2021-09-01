Hong Kong’s government has spent more than HK$40 million on a PR campaign. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong’s government has spent more than HK$40 million on a PR campaign. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s government has spent more than HK$40 million on a PR campaign. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong spent US$5.7 million on PR campaign to improve city’s image worldwide, lawmakers say it stated the obvious

  • Firm concluded that the city was the only place to offer a ‘secure business environment, cosmopolitan living, and access to mainland China’
  • Government defends price tag, says global public relations outfit Consulum helped officials understand how Hong Kong was perceived overseas

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:07pm, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s government has spent more than HK$40 million on a PR campaign. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong’s government has spent more than HK$40 million on a PR campaign. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s government has spent more than HK$40 million on a PR campaign. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE