Hong Kong’s government has spent more than HK$40 million on a PR campaign. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong spent US$5.7 million on PR campaign to improve city’s image worldwide, lawmakers say it stated the obvious
- Firm concluded that the city was the only place to offer a ‘secure business environment, cosmopolitan living, and access to mainland China’
- Government defends price tag, says global public relations outfit Consulum helped officials understand how Hong Kong was perceived overseas
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong’s government has spent more than HK$40 million on a PR campaign. Photo: Winson Wong