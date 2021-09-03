The five students sentenced on Friday were arrested near the scene of a violent November 2019 protest near the Chinese University campus. Photo: Felix Wong The five students sentenced on Friday were arrested near the scene of a violent November 2019 protest near the Chinese University campus. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: 5 university students found guilty of rioting, violating mask ban at 2019 Chinese University demonstration

  • The five students were arrested near the scene of a violent protest where petrol bombs and other objects had been hurled at police officers
  • Charge did not require proof they had taken part in the violence, District Court judge rules, only that their presence encouraged others to disturb the peace

Brian Wong

Updated: 12:43pm, 3 Sep, 2021

The five students sentenced on Friday were arrested near the scene of a violent November 2019 protest near the Chinese University campus. Photo: Felix Wong
