Astronauts Nie Haisheng (R to L), Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo will speak to Hong Kong students from space on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong students having out-of-this-world conversation with Chinese astronauts orbiting in space station
- Extraterrestrial chat with astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo – currently aboard the Tiangong space station – highlight of 80-minute seminar
- Event is ‘the central government’s special gift’ to Hong Kong, says liaison office deputy director Tan Tieniu
Topic | China's space programme
Astronauts Nie Haisheng (R to L), Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo will speak to Hong Kong students from space on Friday. Photo: Xinhua