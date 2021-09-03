Astronauts Nie Haisheng (R to L), Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo will speak to Hong Kong students from space on Friday. Photo: Xinhua Astronauts Nie Haisheng (R to L), Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo will speak to Hong Kong students from space on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Astronauts Nie Haisheng (R to L), Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo will speak to Hong Kong students from space on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong students having out-of-this-world conversation with Chinese astronauts orbiting in space station

  • Extraterrestrial chat with astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo – currently aboard the Tiangong space station – highlight of 80-minute seminar
  • Event is ‘the central government’s special gift’ to Hong Kong, says liaison office deputy director Tan Tieniu

Updated: 2:35pm, 3 Sep, 2021

