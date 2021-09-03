An elderly Hongkonger collects cardboard on the streets of Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Felix Wong An elderly Hongkonger collects cardboard on the streets of Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Felix Wong
An elderly Hongkonger collects cardboard on the streets of Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong will take different approach to President Xi Jinping when it comes to alleviating poverty, finance minister tells mainland China academic

  • In interview with political scientist Eric Li, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says city’s capitalist economy requires different approach
  • Officials believe ensuring equal opportunities and making housing affordable is best way to succeed

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:18pm, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An elderly Hongkonger collects cardboard on the streets of Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Felix Wong An elderly Hongkonger collects cardboard on the streets of Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Felix Wong
An elderly Hongkonger collects cardboard on the streets of Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE