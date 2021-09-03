Cheng Chung-tai meets the media outside the Legislative Council chamber at Tamar after he was unseated last week. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong localist party Civic Passion disbands, pointing to ‘lack of political options’
- The group, founded in 2012, was known for its strong opposition to the Communist Party and Beijing’s influence in Hong Kong affairs
- Chairman Cheng Chung-tai was kicked out of the legislature last week by a vetting committee and two district councillors resigned on Friday
