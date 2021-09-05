The group behind Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Square vigil have said they will not comply with a police demand for information. Photo: Felix Wong The group behind Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Square vigil have said they will not comply with a police demand for information. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: Hong Kong group behind annual Tiananmen Square vigil will not comply with police information request

  • Force ‘setting a very bad precedent’ in failing to provide rationale for the request, relying on ‘foreign agent’ suspicions, vice-chairwoman says
  • Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China also reveals a September 25 extraordinary meeting will vote on disbandment

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony CheungChris Lau
Tony Cheung  and Chris Lau

Updated: 11:44am, 5 Sep, 2021

