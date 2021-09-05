RTHK is pulling the plug on its long-running current affairs talk show City Forum, sources say. Photo: EPA-EFE
RTHK pulling plug on long-running Hong Kong current affairs show City Forum
- Sources say the 41-year-old staple of Sunday television will not return after its summer break
- Critics accuse the broadcaster of silencing dissenting voices, but a pro-establishment lawmaker maintains the show was biased against her camp
