‘Kingmakers’ no more: Hong Kong tycoons’ influence curbed as ‘no more than 2’ family members can join Election Committee
- Insiders reveal behind-the-scenes move as Beijing seeks more ‘balanced participation’ in polls for greatly empowered body
- But at least one analyst believes city’s property giants will find ways of maintaining their clout amid the changes
Tycoon Li Ka-shing (left) is stepping aside from the upcoming Election Committee polls, though his son Victor Li will be bidding for a seat. Photo: Dickson Lee