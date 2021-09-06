Police and protesters clash on Tim Wa Avenue in Admiralty on June 12, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Police and protesters clash on Tim Wa Avenue in Admiralty on June 12, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law: protest fund facing foreign collusion probe to stop taking donations ‘until further notice’

  • The 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund is closing almost a month earlier than expected after police investigation into its activities
  • Group has helped those charged as a result of the civil unrest in 2019

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau

Updated: 7:23pm, 6 Sep, 2021

