A cluster of buildings in Shenzhen’s Qianhai special economic zone. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong will play active role in developing Shenzhen’s Qianhai economic zone, Carrie Lam says, extending own ‘hinterland’ in process
- Administration will work with mainland counterparts to seize opportunities offered by Beijing expansion plan
- Macau’s deal with economic zone in Zhuhai should not be overlooked either, chief executive says, noting access provided by mega bridge opened in 2019
