Hong Kong civil servants swear an oath of allegiance to the city. Photo: Handout Hong Kong civil servants swear an oath of allegiance to the city. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong district councillors face first oath-taking ceremony on Friday, but Carrie Lam says officials will judge sincerity

  • Politicians representing areas on Hong Kong Island will be the first to have to swear allegiance to the city
  • Most district councillors have already quit over fears they would have to repay salary if disqualified

Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 4:53pm, 7 Sep, 2021

