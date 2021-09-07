Hong Kong civil servants swear an oath of allegiance to the city. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong district councillors face first oath-taking ceremony on Friday, but Carrie Lam says officials will judge sincerity
- Politicians representing areas on Hong Kong Island will be the first to have to swear allegiance to the city
- Most district councillors have already quit over fears they would have to repay salary if disqualified
