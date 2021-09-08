Newly elected Law Society president Chan Chak-ming has vowed to listen to a diversity of viewpoints as leader. Photo: Nora Tam Newly elected Law Society president Chan Chak-ming has vowed to listen to a diversity of viewpoints as leader. Photo: Nora Tam
Newly elected Law Society president Chan Chak-ming has vowed to listen to a diversity of viewpoints as leader. Photo: Nora Tam
New head of Hong Kong’s Law Society vows to ‘listen to different views’, plays down work for pro-establishment think tank

  • Chan Chak-ming is taking the helm after an election that left only six liberal voices on the society’s 20-member council
  • That result followed a pointed warning from the city’s leader against politicising the body, prompting fears it may take a more pro-establishment tack

Updated: 7:00am, 8 Sep, 2021

