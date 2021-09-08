Protesters form a line against police outside Polytechnic University in November, 2019. Photo: May Tse Protesters form a line against police outside Polytechnic University in November, 2019. Photo: May Tse
Protesters form a line against police outside Polytechnic University in November, 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong lawmakers take financial services chief to task over fund that supported anti-government protesters

  • Minister Christopher Hui questioned over why authorities did not act sooner against 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund
  • Hui dismissed calls for government to act against what lawmakers called suspicious crowdfunding

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Cat Wang
Cat Wang

Updated: 8:17pm, 8 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters form a line against police outside Polytechnic University in November, 2019. Photo: May Tse Protesters form a line against police outside Polytechnic University in November, 2019. Photo: May Tse
Protesters form a line against police outside Polytechnic University in November, 2019. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE