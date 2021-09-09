Activists gather at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay for the annual June 4th vigil in 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong activists convicted of unauthorised assembly over annual Tiananmen Square vigil after guilty pleas
- Six members of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China formally entered pleas at District Court
- Police had banned the event in 2020 at Victoria Park on public health grounds
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
