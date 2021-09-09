Shenzhen’s Qianhai economic zone, which is set to expand to eight times its original size. Photo: Getty
Greater Bay Area: Beijing officials join with representatives from Hong Kong, Macau to tout Qianhai expansion plan
- The central government recently released an updated plan to vastly increase the size of Shenzhen’s Qianhai economic zone
- The move is seen as paving the way for potentially closer technology and commercial ties with Hong Kong
Topic | Greater Bay Area
