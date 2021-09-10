Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui arrives for the ceremony at North Point Community Hall. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong district councillor Peter Choi loses seat after failing to turn up at oath-taking ceremony
- Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui says opposition politician will be removed from post with immediate effect
- 14 of Choi’s allies did opt to take oath but government has yet to decide if they made vow ‘properly and sincerely’
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
