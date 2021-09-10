Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui arrives for the ceremony at North Point Community Hall. Photo: May Tse Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui arrives for the ceremony at North Point Community Hall. Photo: May Tse
Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui arrives for the ceremony at North Point Community Hall. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong district councillor Peter Choi loses seat after failing to turn up at oath-taking ceremony

  • Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui says opposition politician will be removed from post with immediate effect
  • 14 of Choi’s allies did opt to take oath but government has yet to decide if they made vow ‘properly and sincerely’

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 12:21pm, 10 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui arrives for the ceremony at North Point Community Hall. Photo: May Tse Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui arrives for the ceremony at North Point Community Hall. Photo: May Tse
Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui arrives for the ceremony at North Point Community Hall. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE