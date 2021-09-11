Riot police make arrests after clashes with protesters at the Polytechnic University in Hung Hom in November 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong academics, community leaders start ‘apolitical’ NGO to support young people arrested over anti-government protests
- Project Change was formed after academics noticed many of their students were among those arrested
- Group provides counselling, emotional and legal support to those arrested and their family members
