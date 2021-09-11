Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui delivers the opening remarks at the oath-taking ceremony on Friday. Photo: ISD Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui delivers the opening remarks at the oath-taking ceremony on Friday. Photo: ISD
Hong Kong district councillors have until 5pm Monday to hand over information to authorities scrutinising their oaths of office

  • Key to the demand by the Home Affairs Bureau is explaining their roles in a 2020 election primary that saw 47 opposition figures arrested for subversion
  • Some of the councillors had signed a statement pledging to vote against the city budget if elected, while others allowed their offices to be used as polling stations

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 6:17pm, 11 Sep, 2021

