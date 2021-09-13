A multi-purpose sports venue is being built at Kai Tak. Photo: Martin Chan
Would Hong Kong perform better with culture, sports and tourism under one roof?
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dropped hints she intends to set up two new bureaus to handle cultural development and housing matters
- Restructuring should also break practice of separating handling of public and private housing with two different bureaus, some say
Topic | Hong Kong culture
A multi-purpose sports venue is being built at Kai Tak. Photo: Martin Chan