A multi-purpose sports venue is being built at Kai Tak. Photo: Martin Chan A multi-purpose sports venue is being built at Kai Tak. Photo: Martin Chan
A multi-purpose sports venue is being built at Kai Tak. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Politics

Would Hong Kong perform better with culture, sports and tourism under one roof?

  • Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dropped hints she intends to set up two new bureaus to handle cultural development and housing matters
  • Restructuring should also break practice of separating handling of public and private housing with two different bureaus, some say

Topic |   Hong Kong culture
Chris LauRachel Yeo
Chris Lau and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:12am, 13 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A multi-purpose sports venue is being built at Kai Tak. Photo: Martin Chan A multi-purpose sports venue is being built at Kai Tak. Photo: Martin Chan
A multi-purpose sports venue is being built at Kai Tak. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE