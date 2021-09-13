Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Groups that endanger national security to lose charities status, tax exemptions, Hong Kong’s financial services chief warns
- Amended tax guide for charitable institutions and trusts applies with immediate effect, according to minister Christopher Hui
- Under revised guide, any group that “supports, promotes or engages in activities that are detrimental to national security” will not be recognised as a charitable organisation
Topic | Hong Kong politics
