Albert Ho outside the District Court in Wan Chai in May. Photo: Winson Wong
Albert Ho, veteran leader of Hong Kong opposition camp, resigns from 3 prominent political groups
- Ho steps down from Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, New School for Democracy and China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group
- He is currently serving two jail sentences and was last week charged under the national security law
Topic | Hong Kong politics
