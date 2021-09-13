Albert Ho outside the District Court in Wan Chai in May. Photo: Winson Wong Albert Ho outside the District Court in Wan Chai in May. Photo: Winson Wong
Albert Ho, veteran leader of Hong Kong opposition camp, resigns from 3 prominent political groups

  • Ho steps down from Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, New School for Democracy and China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group
  • He is currently serving two jail sentences and was last week charged under the national security law

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 7:56pm, 13 Sep, 2021

