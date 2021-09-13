The Qianhai district in Shenzhen. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Hong Kong warned to start moving on development with Shenzhen or risk missing out under Beijing latest plans
- Xu Ze says development in northern Hong Kong is weak while Shenzhen is waiting to welcome city and ‘dock with it’
- Former senior official also urges city to work more closely with its mainland counterparts in pushing forward socio-economic innovation and reforms
Topic | Hong Kong economy
