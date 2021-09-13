Ballots are counted on Monday in Macau’s legislative elections, which saw a record-low turnout. Photo: Xinhua Ballots are counted on Monday in Macau’s legislative elections, which saw a record-low turnout. Photo: Xinhua
Macau
Record-low number of voters turn out for Macau’s legislative elections following ban on opposition candidates

  • Polls also mark a surge in blank and invalidated ballots, seen as a protest gesture against the opposition ban
  • However, city officials blame the low turnout on bad weather and the coronavirus pandemic

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:59pm, 13 Sep, 2021

