Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday expounded on weekend comments suggesting two new government bureaus might be created. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Carrie Lam denies Hong Kong government restructuring plans tied to possible re-election bid
- Possible creation of two new bureaus – one for arts and one for housing – meant to ‘pave the way’ for next chief executive, city leader says
- Lam also plays down low voter turnout in neighbouring Macau, saying it’s too early to draw conclusions given fact Hong Kong candidates remain unknown
Topic | Carrie Lam
Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday expounded on weekend comments suggesting two new government bureaus might be created. Photo: Jonathan Wong