Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong rights group behind prison letter-writing campaign disbands after minister’s national security law warning

  • Non-profit group Wall-fare had passed along messages of encouragement and care packages to arrested opposition figures and protesters
  • Disbandment follows security chief Chris Tang warning such campaigns threatened national security, and revelation that some groups’ non-profit status could be targeted

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Cat Wang
Cat Wang and Nadia Lam

Updated: 5:37pm, 14 Sep, 2021

