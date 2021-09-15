Illustration: Perry Tse
Hong Kong elections: why the next chief executive may no longer be known by 3 digits, such as ‘689’ for CY Leung, or Carrie Lam’s ‘777’
- Figures representing votes won in leadership race may increase under a system shake-up that starts with Sunday’s Election Committee polls
- Insiders note new framework with ‘elements of election’ to fill body with patriots, while critics say only pliant elites now allowed into governing circle
Topic | Hong Kong elections
Illustration: Perry Tse