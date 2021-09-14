Riot police on guard in Causeway on National Day last year. A sizeable force will be deployed this Sunday for the Election Committee polls. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong elections: police ‘to deploy 4,000 officers’ to ensure smooth polls on Sunday, even with only 4,900 voters expected to cast ballot
- Insider says authorities deeply committed to ensuring Election Committee race, the first polls to commence under Beijing’s overhaul, will not be marred by any incident
- Extra manpower will mostly comprise officers from anti-riot squad set up at height of 2019 social unrest
