Despite being banned by police, a number of people entered Victoria Park for the annual Tiananmen Square vigil on June 4, 2020. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong court jails 9 activists, ex-lawmakers for roles in banned Tiananmen Square vigil
- Three others who pleaded guilty to unauthorised assembly handed suspended sentences
- The annual June 4 candlelight commemoration was not approved by police for the first time in its history in 2020
