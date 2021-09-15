Hong Kong won the bid to hold the 2022 Gay Games after applying in 2017. Photo: Gay Games Hong Kong Hong Kong won the bid to hold the 2022 Gay Games after applying in 2017. Photo: Gay Games Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s Gay Games pushed to 2023 due to city’s strict Covid-19 quarantine rules

  • ‘We don’t want to have people excluded because they are not vaccinated or don’t have enough time to prepare,’ founder Dennis Philipse tells Post
  • Decision unrelated to recent public attacks by lawmakers, he says, adding the additional time will also help organisers secure necessary venues

Cat Wang
Updated: 2:08pm, 15 Sep, 2021

