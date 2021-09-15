HKJA chairman Ronson Chan (left) and Chris Yeung at a press conference for the release of the group’s ‘Freedom in Tatters’ report in July. Photo: AFP
Showdown between Hong Kong security chief, journalist group heats up with call for disclosure of financial records, membership lists
- Chris Tang, who previously accused the group of ‘infiltrating’ schools, says he is duty bound to ‘cast doubt’ on group amid alleged public concerns
- But Hong Kong Journalists Association fires back, calling proposed divulging of member rolls a violation of city’s privacy laws
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
