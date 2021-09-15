The government has ordered the ceasing of print operations at Apple Daily’s Tseung Kwan O headquarters. Photo: Dickson Lee The government has ordered the ceasing of print operations at Apple Daily’s Tseung Kwan O headquarters. Photo: Dickson Lee
The government has ordered the ceasing of print operations at Apple Daily’s Tseung Kwan O headquarters. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: Hong Kong security chief orders operations freeze at Apple Daily Printing

  • Security minister Chris Tang issues the order under national security law, accusing printing house of being an asset linked to criminality
  • Landlord of Apple Daily headquarters seeks court order to take back the premises

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 6:51pm, 15 Sep, 2021

