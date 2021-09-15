Members of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance stage a protest outside Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam in February last year. Winnie Yu, the then chairwoman, stands centre. Photo: Bloomberg Members of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance stage a protest outside Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam in February last year. Winnie Yu, the then chairwoman, stands centre. Photo: Bloomberg
Medical group aligned with opposition in Hong Kong comes under official scrutiny for range of criticisms

  • Hospital Authority Employees Alliance asked to provide details about eight issues, including comments about Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine
  • The Labour Department’s Registry of Trade Unions has given them until Friday to respond, and delisting the group is one possible outcome

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 6:59pm, 15 Sep, 2021

