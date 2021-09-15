An empty meeting room at the Southern District Council office in Aberdeen. One of its members is among a group of seven recently disqualified by authorities. Photo: Nora Tam
7 Hong Kong opposition district councillors disqualified after deadline passes for submission of information to determine oath validity
- Sources previously said some among the group were asked to further explain past behaviour, including their participation in a July 2020 primary election
- Total of 24 members from four district councils became first batch of municipal-level politicians to take oaths under security law requirement
Topic | Hong Kong elections
