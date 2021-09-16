Caspar Tsui believes the time is coming for a review of how district councils operate. Photo: May Tse Caspar Tsui believes the time is coming for a review of how district councils operate. Photo: May Tse
Caspar Tsui believes the time is coming for a review of how district councils operate. Photo: May Tse
Role of Hong Kong’s district councils needs reviewing, home affairs chief says following removal of members for invalid oaths

  • Caspar Tsui backs looking at the ‘direction’ of district councils following reports of a pending overhaul of the electoral system for the municipal-level bodies
  • Seven district councillors were disqualified this week for making invalid oaths as part of new requirements under the national security law

Tony Cheung
Updated: 7:44pm, 16 Sep, 2021

