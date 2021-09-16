Beijing officials are telling young people in Hong Kong that the best opportunities can be found by integrating with the mainland. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong, Macau young people in line for Beijing’s ‘big package of gifts’ offering nearly 60,000 job, exchange and internship opportunities
- Mainland Chinese officials say they will back at least 120 projects involving budding entrepreneurs from the two cities
- Beijing to provide 30,000 mainland exchange places, 15,000 internships and 12,000 job opportunities by 2025
