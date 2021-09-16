The Qianhai economic zone is to be expanded eightfold. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Hong Kong leader to ‘unveil plans for new rail link’ with Qianhai in policy address
- Project will serve as an extension of planned HK$62 billion Northern Link to cater for eightfold expansion of Qianhai
- Source says order for a new rail link came from Beijing and chief executive is expected to roll out study on it as soon as possible
