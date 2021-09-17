Construction workers at the site of a new transaction centre in Qianhai. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong risks falling behind in race to benefit from Qianhai plan, lawmakers say, as they call for officials to establish new links with Shenzhen
- Pro-establishment politicians and business leaders urge creating of body to coordinate economic plans
- City accused of lagging behind and not being proactive enough on cross-border cooperation
Topic | Qianhai
Construction workers at the site of a new transaction centre in Qianhai. Photo: Xinhua