Sunday’s polls will be the first since Beijing overhauled Hong Kong’s electoral system. Photo: Felix Wong
Explainer |
Hong Kong elections: 5 things to watch out for in Sunday’s polls, the first since Beijing’s system overhaul
- Performance of the only two opposition candidates, new polling station technology and which state leader will take top role – some key questions surrounding historic Election Committee contest
- Polls for 1,500-member body wielding extensive new powers kicks of Hong Kong elections season
Topic | Explainers
Sunday’s polls will be the first since Beijing overhauled Hong Kong’s electoral system. Photo: Felix Wong