Sunday's polls will be the first since Beijing overhauled Hong Kong's electoral system.
Hong Kong elections: 5 things to watch out for in Sunday’s polls, the first since Beijing’s system overhaul

  • Performance of the only two opposition candidates, new polling station technology and which state leader will take top role – some key questions surrounding historic Election Committee contest
  • Polls for 1,500-member body wielding extensive new powers kicks of Hong Kong elections season

Natalie WongNadia Lam
Natalie Wong and Nadia Lam

Updated: 11:07am, 18 Sep, 2021

