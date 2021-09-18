The CTU was instrumental in the dock workers’ strike at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals in 2013. Photo: Edward Wong The CTU was instrumental in the dock workers’ strike at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals in 2013. Photo: Edward Wong
The CTU was instrumental in the dock workers’ strike at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals in 2013. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Opposition trade union took on Hong Kong tycoons over the decades but finally met its match with Beijing

  • For more than three decades, the Confederation of Trade Unions fought for better pay and conditions for workers
  • With its dissolution looming, analysts look back over where the organisation began to veer into the cross hairs of authorities

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 12:10am, 18 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The CTU was instrumental in the dock workers’ strike at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals in 2013. Photo: Edward Wong The CTU was instrumental in the dock workers’ strike at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals in 2013. Photo: Edward Wong
The CTU was instrumental in the dock workers’ strike at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals in 2013. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE