Police will deploy more than 5,000 officers to voting stations and high-risk areas for Sunday’s Election Committee polls. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police will deploy up to 6,000 officers for Election Committee polls
- The police officers assigned to provide security for the election will now outnumber the voters
- Police commissioner Raymond Siu has confirmed the manpower commitment, which exceeds figures cited by sources by more than a thousand
