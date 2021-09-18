A banner advertising the Junior Police Call hangs on the wall of the force’s headquarters in Wan Chai in 2018. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong professor apologises for comic strip that offended police
- The six-panel cartoon, intended as a satirical take on a recent broadside against a journalists’ union by security chief Chris Tang, suggested a police youth group was spreading ‘fake news’
- Following a complaint from the force’s public relations branch, the artist, who teaches at Baptist University, now says the depiction was ‘inappropriate and unfair’
