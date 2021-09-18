Vice-Premier Han Zheng met Carrie Lam on Saturday. Photo: CCTV Vice-Premier Han Zheng met Carrie Lam on Saturday. Photo: CCTV
breaking | Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng tells Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to ensure key elections run smoothly

  • Han give instructions at meeting with Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Shenzhen on eve of Election Committee polls on Sunday
  • He says Beijing fully acknowledges government’s achievements in containing coronavirus pandemic, boosting economy and alleviating people’s woes

Tony Cheung
Updated: 8:46pm, 18 Sep, 2021

