Vice-Premier Han Zheng met Carrie Lam on Saturday. Photo: CCTV
breaking | Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng tells Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to ensure key elections run smoothly
- Han give instructions at meeting with Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Shenzhen on eve of Election Committee polls on Sunday
- He says Beijing fully acknowledges government’s achievements in containing coronavirus pandemic, boosting economy and alleviating people’s woes
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Vice-Premier Han Zheng met Carrie Lam on Saturday. Photo: CCTV