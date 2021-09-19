Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at the Wan Chai polling station on Sunday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong elections: voters fan out across city for first poll since Beijing shake-up, which Carrie Lam says ‘will lay foundation’ for future races
- Some 4,900 voters will cast their ballots on Sunday between 9am and 6pm for 412 candidates competing for 364 seats
- Mini-protest of the sort not seen in months takes place as four activists unfurl banner accusing participants of ‘pretending’ to have public opinion on their side
Topic | Hong Kong election committee
