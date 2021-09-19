The Confederation of Trade Unions’ president Joe Wong talks to the press at the group’s offices in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s largest opposition trade union confirms disbandment, expects to fold by early October
- Chief executive Mung Siu-tat previously revealed he had already resigned and left the city because of ‘imminent political risks and safety concerns’
- A resolution to disband is expected to be put forward at an extraordinary general meeting on October 3
Topic | Hong Kong politics
