Dr Pierre Chan submits his application to run in the Legislative Council elections in 2016. Photo: Edward Wong
Independent Pierre Chan decides against seeking another term as Hong Kong lawmaker
- Although he does not specify why he is stepping away from politics, Chan says city’s political situation has become ‘turbulent’
- He is the only Legislative Council member not aligned with the pro-establishment camp after Cheng Chung-tai was kicked out last month
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Dr Pierre Chan submits his application to run in the Legislative Council elections in 2016. Photo: Edward Wong