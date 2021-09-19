Dr Pierre Chan submits his application to run in the Legislative Council elections in 2016. Photo: Edward Wong Dr Pierre Chan submits his application to run in the Legislative Council elections in 2016. Photo: Edward Wong
Independent Pierre Chan decides against seeking another term as Hong Kong lawmaker

  • Although he does not specify why he is stepping away from politics, Chan says city’s political situation has become ‘turbulent’
  • He is the only Legislative Council member not aligned with the pro-establishment camp after Cheng Chung-tai was kicked out last month

Emily Tsang
Emily Tsang

Updated: 5:41pm, 19 Sep, 2021

