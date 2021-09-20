Government officers transport a ballot box at the polling station in Wan Chai on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong now has a powerful Election Committee. Will it be a new ‘superstructure’ reshaping city’s political landscape?
- Before Beijing’s radical revamp of city’s electoral system, committee was largely a dormant body that stirred to life ahead of chief executive race
- Mainland legal expert says body should be given new roles such as monitoring Hong Kong government and legislature
Topic | Hong Kong election committee
