Government officers transport a ballot box at the polling station in Wan Chai on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang Government officers transport a ballot box at the polling station in Wan Chai on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong now has a powerful Election Committee. Will it be a new ‘superstructure’ reshaping city’s political landscape?

  • Before Beijing’s radical revamp of city’s electoral system, committee was largely a dormant body that stirred to life ahead of chief executive race
  • Mainland legal expert says body should be given new roles such as monitoring Hong Kong government and legislature

Gary Cheung and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 2:24pm, 20 Sep, 2021

