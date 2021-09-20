Erick Tsang and Barnabas Fung get the counting under way. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong elections: city wraps up first ‘patriots-only’ polls under Beijing overhaul, with minor hiccup on vote counting
- Senior officials laud elections as an important milestone for city to start over and reform governance after 2019 protests
- But some residents complain they felt disenfranchised and called on government to expand the electorate in future
