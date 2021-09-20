Tik Chi-yuen at a polling station at Kowloon Park Sports Centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong elections: just 1 opposition-leaning candidate wins seat on 1,500-strong Election Committee
- Tik Chi-yuen, whose winning bid came down to drawing numbers with two other finalists, says worth taking part if he can represent how Hongkongers think ‘deep down’
- Francis Chau, the only other candidate seen as sympathetic to opposition, earns just 37 votes in the social welfare sector
