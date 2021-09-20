Tik Chi-yuen at a polling station at Kowloon Park Sports Centre. Photo: Winson Wong Tik Chi-yuen at a polling station at Kowloon Park Sports Centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Tik Chi-yuen at a polling station at Kowloon Park Sports Centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: just 1 opposition-leaning candidate wins seat on 1,500-strong Election Committee

  • Tik Chi-yuen, whose winning bid came down to drawing numbers with two other finalists, says worth taking part if he can represent how Hongkongers think ‘deep down’
  • Francis Chau, the only other candidate seen as sympathetic to opposition, earns just 37 votes in the social welfare sector

Topic |   Hong Kong election committee
Ng Kang-chungChris Lau
Ng Kang-chung and Chris Lau

Updated: 8:46am, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tik Chi-yuen at a polling station at Kowloon Park Sports Centre. Photo: Winson Wong Tik Chi-yuen at a polling station at Kowloon Park Sports Centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Tik Chi-yuen at a polling station at Kowloon Park Sports Centre. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE