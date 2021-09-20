Student Politicism convenor Wong Yat-chin was previously arrested on non-national security law charges in June. Photo: Felix Wong Student Politicism convenor Wong Yat-chin was previously arrested on non-national security law charges in June. Photo: Felix Wong
Student Politicism convenor Wong Yat-chin was previously arrested on non-national security law charges in June. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security police arrest at least 2 members of activist group Student Politicism

  • The opposition group’s Wong Yat-chin and Chan Chi-sum were picked up at their homes at about 6.40am, according to the organisation’s Facebook page
  • Police also intended to search the group’s warehouse in Kwai Chung, a force insider told the Post

Christy Leung
Updated: 11:07am, 20 Sep, 2021

