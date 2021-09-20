Albert Ho (left) and Lee Cheuk-yan (with microphone) attend the annual Tiananmen Square vigil at Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong national security law: 2 jailed leaders of Tiananmen vigil organiser urge members to vote to disband amid ongoing probe
- Current chairman Lee Cheuk-yan and former vice-chairman Albert Ho argue ‘that the best solution for the alliance is to voluntarily dissolve’
- Lee and Ho were both recently charged with subversion under the national security law, and Ho is also serving a jail term for his role in last year’s banned vigil
