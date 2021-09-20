Albert Ho (left) and Lee Cheuk-yan (with microphone) attend the annual Tiananmen Square vigil at Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: Edmond So Albert Ho (left) and Lee Cheuk-yan (with microphone) attend the annual Tiananmen Square vigil at Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Albert Ho (left) and Lee Cheuk-yan (with microphone) attend the annual Tiananmen Square vigil at Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: 2 jailed leaders of Tiananmen vigil organiser urge members to vote to disband amid ongoing probe

  • Current chairman Lee Cheuk-yan and former vice-chairman Albert Ho argue ‘that the best solution for the alliance is to voluntarily dissolve’
  • Lee and Ho were both recently charged with subversion under the national security law, and Ho is also serving a jail term for his role in last year’s banned vigil

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Cat Wang
Cat Wang

Updated: 7:54pm, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Albert Ho (left) and Lee Cheuk-yan (with microphone) attend the annual Tiananmen Square vigil at Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: Edmond So Albert Ho (left) and Lee Cheuk-yan (with microphone) attend the annual Tiananmen Square vigil at Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Albert Ho (left) and Lee Cheuk-yan (with microphone) attend the annual Tiananmen Square vigil at Victoria Park in 2019. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE